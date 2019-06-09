Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Brandon - James Simeon Adams Neill Jr. (Jamie), age 37, died on Friday, May 31 in Brandon. He was born on January 29, 1982 in Cleveland, Mississippi to James Simeon Adams Neill, Sr. (Jim) and Melinda Austin Neill. James loved to travel and explored many countries including, Kenya, South Korea, and China. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, especially fishing, which he learned from his grandpa, Duff Austin, and gardening, which he tried to teach his mama,. He never stopped learning and was particularly interested in cyber security and horticulture. He saw much of the United States and lived in North Carolina, Detroit, and Wyoming. Mississippi, however, was his home. He was a member of the Orthodox Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Melinda; his brothers, Daniel Neill and Duff Neill; his sister, Meredith Neill; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and his niece and two nephews. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Monday, June 10 at 6:30 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home 1360 W Government St, Brandon. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5:30 until the time of service. "But Lord, 'tis for Thee, for Thy coming we wait. The sky, not the grave, is our goal; Oh, trump of the angel! Oh, voice of the Lord! Blessed hope, blessed rest of my soul." -Horatio Spafford
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 9, 2019
