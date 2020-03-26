|
|
James T. Steele
Jackson - Funeral service for James T. Steele, of Jackson, MS was held at Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He died March 19 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Jim was a pharmacist in Jackson for approximately 40 years, after which he enjoyed a long life of retirement. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Barnett and husband Bill, and Danette Jones and husband Earle, and a granddaughter, Anna Lee and husband Kenny. A full obituary honoring his life may be found online at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020