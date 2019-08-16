Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
James Tucker Mitchell


1959 - 2019
James Tucker Mitchell Obituary
James Tucker Mitchell

Madison - On August 15, 2019, James Tucker Mitchell of Madison, Mississippi left his post here on earth in order to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven.

Tucker was born in Cleveland, Mississippi on December 28, 1959 to Chris and Harold Mitchell. He attended Bayou Academy before completing his undergraduate degree at Delta State University. Following Delta State, he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Mississippi Law School.

Tucker married Julie Mitchell, and together they founded Mitchell-Day Law Firm where he worked as an attorney. He was the father of four children—Mackenzie (32), Marye Will (24), John Tucker (21), and Bowman (10). He was also a proud grandfather of James (6) and Stratton (4).

Funeral services will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for James Tucker Mitchell will begin at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tuckers name to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019
