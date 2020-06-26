James Victor McCullouch



Ridgeland, MS - James Victor McCullouch passed away on June 25, 2020 in Ridgeland, Mississippi, at the age of 92.



James was born in Louisville, Mississippi, on May 7, 1928, to Mamie Prisock McCullouch and William Victor McCullouch. He grew up in Louisville, Mississippi, where he attended Louisville Public Schools, and graduated from Louisville High School in 1946. Following his high school graduation, he graduated from East Central Community College in 1948, from the University Of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. degree in Education in 1950, from Mississippi State University with a Master Degree in Education in 1954, and from the University of Alabama with a Doctorate in Education in 1970.



Following his degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, Dr. McCullouch moved to Bay Springs, Mississippi, to begin his teaching and administrative career at Bay Springs High School in 1950. After his teaching role in Bay Springs, James moved to Jackson, Mississippi, and continued his teaching profession at Central High School and Peoples Junior High School. In 1960, Dr. McCullouch moved to Meridian, Mississippi, and was the first principal at a new junior high school, Northwest Junior High.



Following a six-year tenure at Northwest Junior High, James moved into the administrative offices of the Meridian Public School District. In 1976, Dr. McCullouch moved to Greenville, Mississippi, to become the Superintendent of Greenville Public Schools for a period of eight years. In 1984, Dr. McCullouch retired from his job as Superintendent and moved to Jackson for his retirement years.



Since retiring from public education in Mississippi, James served as Director of the Community College Teacher Training Program in Jackson and served on the Board of Trustees at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.



In 1949, James married Nancy Susan Wade from Louisville, Mississippi. They were married for 49 years until her passing in January, 1999. In 2000, Dr. McCullouch married Dorothy Richardson Sparks of Magee, Mississippi.



James' career in education was centered on curriculum development and the creating of quality teachers. His motto, that drove him through a 45-year career in public education, was: "What you teach, to whom you teach and when you teach are all the attributes that matter". His varied interests included gardening, reading and visiting friends and family.



A follower of Jesus Christ since an early age, James was an active member of the Methodist Church and served in many roles within the Methodist Church where he resided throughout Mississippi.



Dr. McCullouch is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothy McCullouch; his three sons: Dr. Bob McCullouch (Terri) of Lafayette, Indiana, Jim McCullouch (Malinda) of Clinton, Mississippi, and John McCullouch (Cheryl) of Madison, Mississippi; one sister, Mary Jane Crawford of Starkville, Mississippi, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorials are to be presented to the Magee Methodist Church in Magee, Mississippi.



All services will be conducted at Parkway Funeral Home and Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. with internment immediately following at Parkway Cemetery Mausoleum. Travis McCullouch, Michael McCullouch, Kyle McCullouch, John McCullouch, Luke Crawford, and Ben Carter will serve as pall bearers. Honorary pall bearers are Leon McCullouch and Charles McCullouch. Reverend Tommy Artmann will be officiating. Services will be live streamed from Facebook at Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Cemetery's page.



Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family requests social distancing be observed and masks be worn.









