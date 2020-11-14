1/
James (Jim) Walker Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Walker, Sr.

Terry - Mr. James (Jim) G. Walker, Sr., 87, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Dominic's Hospital. Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Terry beginning at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Please practice social distancing and the wearing of mask. Interment will be in Terry Cemetery.

Jim was born in Gainesville, FL on August 4, 1933. He grew up in Panama City, FL. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for IBM for 35 years before his retirement. He was a resident of Terry, MS for over 20 years and was a member of the Terry Lions Club and the First Baptist Church of Terry, where he was a former deacon and greeter. He enjoyed Sunday School and Discipleship Training.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, James (Jim) G. Walker, Jr. and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. St. Julian M. Walker.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Hale Walker; and three of their four children: Leigh Ann Armstrong (Billy), Russell Walker (Jean), and Laura Beth Griffing (Jimmie). He was affectionately known as "Grumpy" to his eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way. Also survived by one brother, William Walker (Ann); a very special cousin, Terry Brant; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Terry
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Terry
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved