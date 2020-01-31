|
James Welton "Jim" Branning
Ridgeland - James Welton "Jim" Branning, age 90, went to be with his Savior on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Baptist Hospital. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Boulevard, in Jackson with Rev. Chip McArthur leading the service. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral beginning at 1:30 pm.
Jim was born to Homer and Ima Branning at French Camp, Mississippi on April 29, 1929. He grew up in French Camp and graduated from high school there. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he worked for the Shell Oil Company, and then later, for B.F. Goodrich and Michelin Tire Company until his retirement.
He had four children: James Lee (Carla) and Joe Marc (Debra) of Norfolk, VA, Doug (Becky) of Brandon, MS, and Donna McArthur (Chip) of McConnells, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Talmage and Robert Branning, and sister Eunice Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nell Branning, brother Jack Branning of Vicksburg, and in addition to his children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
He was a forty-year member of Alta Woods Presbyterian Church and then until his death, of Pearl Presbyterian Church.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed all his friends at the Wolf Hollow Senior Golf Club and the Jackson Senior Golf Club. He was proud to have played on the Arnold Palmer and Nancy Lopez's golf courses at the Villages in Florida.
Jim lived the last 8 ½ years of his life with his wife at the Orchard Retirement Home. Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745-9703, or to Pearl Presbyterian Church, 2933 Old Brandon Rd; Pearl, MS 39208.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020