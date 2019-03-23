|
James Willard "Jimmy" House, Jr.
Jackson - James Willard "Jimmy" House, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in at St. Dominics in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. His memorial service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Cleveland, MS, with Rev. Sid Harmon officiating.
Jimmy was born on December 23, 1942 in Memphis, TN, to James and Rebecca House. Jimmy moved to the Delta when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Rosedale High School.
After attending Mississippi State University, he proudly served his country in the Air Force for over eight years. In 1965, he married his childhood friend, Anne McCaslin, in Rosedale, MS. This coming May, they would have celebrated 54 amazing years of marriage.
Jimmy was very involved in farming, an occupation he greatly enjoyed. He also worked for McCaslin Insurance Company, a family - owned business that relieved many farmers of worry regarding the safety of their crops. He was happy to have his son Will join him in the business in the past few years.
Jimmy was a people person who loved to talk to anyone and everyone. His conversations concerning his interest in and importance of the Mississippi River led to his becoming a commissioner of the Mississippi Levee Board. During the past 26 years in that capacity, he attended numerous meetings in places including New Orleans and Washington, D.C..
For over 50 years, Jimmy was a member of the Merigold Hunting Club, of which he also served on the board. He and Anne even built their home at the hunting club near the Mississippi River; where they enjoyed everything about the outdoors. He especially loved turkey hunting. Jimmy spent quality time teaching his grandchildren about hunting every chance he could.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rebecca House.
He is survived by his wife, Anne McCaslin House of Beulah; son, Will House (Shea); grandchildren, Winn House, Clark House, and Shelby Collins (Peyton) all of Cleveland; great grandson, Carson Collins; and sister, Lynne House Dirga.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland, MS, or Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS.
To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019