Jamie Danielle Twiner Kelly
Meridian - Jamie Danielle Twiner Kelly passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. She was 52.
Jamie was born on September 8, 1966 in Yazoo City, MS. She graduated from Pearl High School in 1984 where she was head cheerleader and attended Mississippi State University, where she graduated with her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education.
Jamie Kelly was a light that burned brightly with joy, optimism, and hope all the days of her life. Across the Meridian area, countless young adults, teens, and children have that light burning brightly in their lives because they were her students - her beloved "Killer Whales." For thirty-one years, her mission was to teach children at West End, Poplar Springs, and Lamar School to love learning, and she was immensely successful at this because she herself was a lover of learning. She will forever be remembered for her unyielding faith and determination to make a difference in the lives of everyone she knew.
Jamie Kelly has been an active member of First Presbyterian Church for 27 years, and she treasured her Church family and the time she got to spend with them. She was involved in Women in Ministry, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and other ministries.
Jamie was an amazing wife, mother, sister, daughter, and aunt. She was beloved by her family whom she cheered on in all their endeavors. Jamie was preceded in death by her father, James William "Buddy" Twiner. She is survived by her faithful husband, Brian Heath, her loving son, Pearson Holt, and her mother, Betty "Red" Twiner. Her other loving family members include her siblings Debbie Young (Danny) and Will Twiner (Erin), her sister-in-law Colleen Maxwell (Gary), her brother-in-law Jimmy Kelly, her nephews Daniel Young (Anna), John Landon Young, Garrett Maxwell (Nikki), and Heath and Holt Kelly, and her in-laws James E. and Judy Kelly.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 12th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The funeral will be at First Presbyterian Church, Meridian on Monday, May 13th at 12:30 pm, officiated by Dr. Rhett G. Payne III. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Anderson Regional Cancer Center Patient Benevolence Fund or First Presbyterian Church Meridian.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 12, 2019