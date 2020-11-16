Mr. Jan Harrison Loflin
Star - Jan Harrison Loflin, 84, of Jackson passed away on November 7, 2020. Jan was born July 2, 1936, in Star, MS. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the staff at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He worked in the Department of Physiology for over fifty years continuing part time after retirement. He was a talented woodworker and loved figuring out how things worked. His family believed that Jan could fix anything. He was a devoted husband to Cora Quimby Loflin, his wife of 61 years, who preceded him in death. Jan and Cora traveled around the world and had many adventures together. He enjoyed exploring new places. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Jan is survived by his daughter Pamela and her husband Major William Baker, USMC (Ret.), of King, NC; grandson Harrison Baker of Greenville, SC; granddaughter Kimberly and her husband Captain Kane Jones, USAF, of Biloxi; great granddaughter Shelby Jones of Biloxi; and sister Patsy Phillips of Star. Visitation with family will be held outside at Wesleyanna United Methodist Church in Star on Friday, November 20th at 1:30 pm. An outdoor memorial service of celebration will follow at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's of Mississippi at UMMC.
