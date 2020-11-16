1/1
Jan Harrison Loflin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jan Harrison Loflin

Star - Jan Harrison Loflin, 84, of Jackson passed away on November 7, 2020. Jan was born July 2, 1936, in Star, MS. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the staff at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He worked in the Department of Physiology for over fifty years continuing part time after retirement. He was a talented woodworker and loved figuring out how things worked. His family believed that Jan could fix anything. He was a devoted husband to Cora Quimby Loflin, his wife of 61 years, who preceded him in death. Jan and Cora traveled around the world and had many adventures together. He enjoyed exploring new places. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Jan is survived by his daughter Pamela and her husband Major William Baker, USMC (Ret.), of King, NC; grandson Harrison Baker of Greenville, SC; granddaughter Kimberly and her husband Captain Kane Jones, USAF, of Biloxi; great granddaughter Shelby Jones of Biloxi; and sister Patsy Phillips of Star. Visitation with family will be held outside at Wesleyanna United Methodist Church in Star on Friday, November 20th at 1:30 pm. An outdoor memorial service of celebration will follow at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's of Mississippi at UMMC.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved