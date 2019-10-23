|
|
Jane Bozeman White Rogers
Jackson - Jane Bozeman White Rogers was born May 25, 1927 in Meridian, MS, and passed away on September 27, 2019. Her parents were Albert S. Bozeman, Jr. and Janelle Martin Bozeman. Growing up in Meridian, Jane enjoyed the companionship of many Martin family aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated Meridian High School, and attended MUW and Ole Miss in 1947-48, pledging Phi Mu. At Ole Miss, she took secretarial courses, became proficient in the lost art of Gregg shorthand, and met Ross E. White, Sr., whom she married. They had three children, Ross E. White, Jr., Albert Bozeman White and Jan Martin White Loper, whom she loved very much. The family moved to Clinton, MS, in 1963.Thereafter, Jane was a single mother for many years and was self-supporting working as a legal secretary for attorneys, Legal Services and the Secretary of State's office. She was a skilled bridge player and loved being in bridge clubs over the years. She attended First Baptist Churches in Meridian, Clinton and Jackson, and Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison. She was remarried later in life to Jimmy Charles Rogers of Jackson, and they enjoyed over 15 years of happy marriage, living in Madison, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children: Ross E. White, Jr. of Saratsota, FL; Albert Bozeman White and his wife Colleen O'Connor White of Madison, MS, and their son and her grandson, Nelson Bozeman White of Boston, MA; and Jan Martin White Loper and her husband John L. Loper of Pearl, MS. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Beau Ridge Independent Living and Memory Care in Ridgeland, MS, and Compassus Hospice Care. The family request that any charitable donations be made to Compassus Hospice Care discretionary fund, 310 Lakeland Cove, Suite Z-1, Flowood, MS 39232. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Sebrell Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2019, with burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019