Brandon - Jane Griggs Brown, age 92, she was called home be with the Lord on Tuesday May 28th , 2019 at Brandon Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Brandon MS. A visitation honoring the life of Jane will be held Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 A.M. at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, MS. Graveside will follow in the Lehrton Cemetery located in Ruleville, MS. Jane was born September 29 th , 1926 at Schlater , MS to J.C. and Virgie Griggs. She attended Ruleville High School, where she graduated in June 1944. In 1945 she married L.F. "Red" Brown. They lived in Pace MS, until the year 2000, when they moved to Cleveland MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Margaret Deardorff of Dayton, OH. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Harrison and her husband Bob of Madison MS; granddaughter, Lauren Ledbetter and her husband William of Birmingham AL; granddaughter Leslie DeMoss and her husband Trip of Hollywood FL. She is also survived by her two great granddaughters, Louise Ledbetter and Francie Ledbetter of Birmingham AL and numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was a member of Pace Baptist Church for 54 years. While a member at Pace, she taught Sunday School and Training Union, and served as WMU president for many years. She also served as Youth Director for the church, taking the youth to Ridgecrest and on retreats year after year. She was also a faithful choir member and soloist. Upon moving to Cleveland, she and her husband were faithful members of First Baptist Church Cleveland. Jane loved singing in the senior adult choir, as well as the fellowship of all church activities. She was a true example of "faith, family and I am third" as she lived her life committed to these spiritual guidelines. Jane worked in Rosedale, MS for the Bolivar County Schools from 1970 until 1989. Upon retirement, Jane loved playing bridge with her friends, fellowship with friends and colleagues, and doing genealogy study on her family tree. She was also a member of the DAR for several years, and loved the activities involving the DAR. But perhaps her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and doting over her granddaughters, and as of late, her two great granddaughters. She will be missed greatly by all who loved her. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.rayfuneralhome.net
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 30, 2019