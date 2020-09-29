Jane Hardy Barrow



Jackson - Jane Hardy Barrow, passed away September 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Marrero, LA. She was predeceased by her husband Carl V. Barrow, Jr. and her son Billy Barrow. As well as her sisters, Marguerite Lois Furman, Ruth Earline Tramel, her brothers, Edward Earl Hardy, Jr., Jack Preston Hardy and Norman James Hardy.



She was born in Jackson on March 30, 1929. To mourn her loss is daughter, Mary Barrow and her sister, Eva Nell Hardy Ellis Hughes and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Central High School and retired from J.C. Penney.



Graveside services will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:30 am in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.









