1/
Jane Hardy Barrow
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Hardy Barrow

Jackson - Jane Hardy Barrow, passed away September 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Marrero, LA. She was predeceased by her husband Carl V. Barrow, Jr. and her son Billy Barrow. As well as her sisters, Marguerite Lois Furman, Ruth Earline Tramel, her brothers, Edward Earl Hardy, Jr., Jack Preston Hardy and Norman James Hardy.

She was born in Jackson on March 30, 1929. To mourn her loss is daughter, Mary Barrow and her sister, Eva Nell Hardy Ellis Hughes and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Central High School and retired from J.C. Penney.

Graveside services will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:30 am in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved