Brandon - Jane Hicks Rast of Brandon, MS passed away on April 14, 2020 at age 85. Mrs. Rast born in Mansfield, LA to Rev. Guy Morgan Hicks and Bessie Carroll Hicks on December 25, 1934. As a child she moved with her family to Lake Charles, Shreveport and Ruston, LA. She graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA. She attended Centenary College graduated from Southern Methodist University, in Dallas TX with high honors (Magna Cum Laude). Jane was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She worked for Texas Eastman before moving to Birmingham, AL. There she was employed in public relations for several companies. She was the Assistant Public Relations Director for WBRC-TV then an ABC Affiliate. She was fond of telling about riding and elephant bareback several miles as part of her job. She later moved to Pigeon Forge, TN and worked for the city in public relations. She worked for the Jackson Convention Bureau. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Conger and brother Dr. Guy M. Hicks. She is survived by her husband Thomas Rast; her son, Carl Jones of Birmingham, AL; stepsons, David Rast (Lee) of Albuquerque, NM and Stephen Rast (Rhonda) of DeSoto, TX. She is also survived by a number of loved nieces and nephews. She was an avid lover of animals. She had raised a number of Cockatiels and had for many years had two African Gray Parrots. She greatly enjoyed the ducks at Crossgates Lake. The family wishes to thank St. Dominic's, Brandon Nursing and Rehab, and Hospice Ministries for their care. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial to Oasis Sanctuary. www.the-oasis.org. This is a highly rated charitable organization for parrots near Benson, AZ. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020