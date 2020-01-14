|
|
Jane Katzenmeyer
Vicksburg, MS - Carolyn Jane Woods Katzenmeyer, 88, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home in Ridgeland, MS. She was the daughter of the late Carroll Eugene "Buddy" Woods and Grace Clotelle Clark Woods of Brookhaven. A graduate of Copiah Lincoln Junior College, she retired after a long career with Bell South as an Executive Secretary. Her hobbies included traveling and genealogy. She was a resident of Vicksburg for most of her adult life. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Katzenmeyer was preceded in death by husband Garnet Van Norman, brother Jimmy Woods, and sister Barbara Woods Causey. Mrs. Katzenmeyer is survived by her husband Charles Leonard Katzenmeyer, Jr., his daughters Joan Katzenmeyer and Kay Katzenmeyer Robinson (David), his son Charles David Katzenmeyer (Ida), her sister Rita Woods Coker (Laddie), and their families. She also leaves nephews Shane Causey and Scott Causey, nieces Jody Causey Herm, Debbie Coker Owens, and Betsy Woods Romine. The family would also like to express their gratitude to her medical team, the staff at the Blake at Township, and especially Bridget Keys, Dorothy White, and Inez Porter for their kindness and devotion. Services will be at 11 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Riles Funeral Home in Vicksburg with visitation from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Causey, Scott Causey, Mike Herm, and Charles William Katzenmeyer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Hinds Community College Foundation to the C Leonard and Jane Woods Katzenmeyer Scholarship or the Warrior Bonfire Program.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020