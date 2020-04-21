|
|
Jane Pollock
Brandon - On April 19, 2020 Jane Pollock passed away.
Her husband, son and granddaughter were by her side. Born in Vaiden, Mississippi December 29, 1933, she was the only child of B.H. Oakes and Lois Lee Goss Oakes.
She graduated from Central High School in 1951. Jane married her high school sweetheart, Billy Ray Pollock, in 1951 who was serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Their first son, Michael was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, then Mark Carey Pollock was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After Bill was discharged from USAF, their daughter, Leeann was born.
They joined Hillcrest and Leavell Woods Baptist church. Jane taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Their final lakeside dream home was built in Flowood, MS and they joined Flowood Baptist Church.
She was President of the Jackson Jayceettes and named 'The Most Outstanding Jayceettes' in Mississippi and she served as Chairman of the Mississippi Jr. Miss Pageant.
Jane's career included work at a finance company, insurance company, office manager and general manager for Crude Oil Companies.
The couple loved traveling internationally. Journeys included 48 states and Canada in their motor home. Jane never met a stranger. She had multitudes of close friends and loved water and nature. Her family was her true "lifeblood."
She leaves behind her husband, Bill; son, Mark; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Janes' son, Mike and daughter, Leeann preceded their mother in death.
Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Flowood Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 21, 2020