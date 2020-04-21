|
|
Jane Stewart Roper
Jackson - Jane Stewart Roper, 66, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. A small family ceremony and committal will be held at St. James Episcopal Church this week.
Born on May 12, 1953, Jane lived in Hazelhurst, MS until age four when her family moved to Jackson and became members of St. James Episcopal Church where Jane was a lifelong member. A 1971 graduate and Hall of Famer at Jackson Preparatory School, she went on to join Kappa Delta Sorority and earn a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Education from Mississippi State University. Jane's professional career in Jackson included Human Resource Management at Deposit Guaranty National Bank, Director of Development at Jackson Prep, and retail at High Cotton in Highland Village.
Active for decades in the Jackson community, Jane was a member of the Junior League where she served in leadership roles on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors and as President of the Sustainer Garden Club. As a Board Member of Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services for several years, Jane had various roles including President. Jane served Kappa Delta Sorority on the local level as President of the Jackson Alumni Association and on the national level as Director of Scholarship, Regional Chapter Director, and Province President. A member of the Debutante Club of Mississippi, Jane served as Treasurer of the Board and for the past several years, Jane also served on the Board of Directors of Copiah Bank.
Having lived in the Belhaven neighborhood for over thirty years, Jane treasured her friends in the Belhaven Garden Club and was its President at the time of her death. A dedicated member of the Board of Directors for The Home Place, President of the Old Ladies Home Association, and an active member of the St. James Altar Guild and Vestry, Jane shared her time and talent generously and faithfully.
As a multitude of her friends from her school days in Jackson and Starkville would attest, Jane was a friend extraordinaire. Loyal and faithful to her church, her bridge groups, her neighborhood, and her many cousins, she was often seen walking in Belhaven.
Predeceased in death by her parents Joan Hamilton and Warren Lyon Roper, Jane is survived by two sisters, Sallie Roper Moseley of Jackson and Rebecca Roper Thompson (Morris) of New Orleans; nephew Morris King Thompson, III (Emily) of Meridian; nieces Virginia Thompson Thomas (Kevin) of Kansas City, Missouri and Isabelle Hartfield Moseley of Providence, RI; great-nephew Morris King Thompson, IV, and great-nieces Elizabeth Grace Thompson and Grace Elaine Thomas.
Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Drive, Jackson, MS 39216; UMMC Mind Center, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216-4500; or .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020