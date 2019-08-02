|
|
Jane Toler Harpole
- - Jane Toler Harpole went to be with our sweet Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was 93 years old. She was born in Greenville, Mississippi on June 24, 1926 to Janie Faison Toler and Clanton Davis Toler. She was a graduate of Moorhead Agricultural High School and attended Blue Mountain College. She was an employee of Union Planters Bank for over 25 years.
Jane was a member of Moorhead Baptist Church for over 75 years, being the oldest member. She faithfully taught Sunday School for many years.
She was the wife of John Marshall Harpole. They married on March 2, 1945. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Known affectionately as "Mama Jane" she delighted in family gatherings, especially with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Jane is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Marsha Jane Kenneth, Scottye Harris (Oliver) and Ellen Harpole. She also leaves two sisters, Bill Hood of Madison, Mississippi and Ellen Smith of Houston, Texas. Jane had two grandsons, Scott Kenneth (Beth) and Allen Watkins. She was blessed with two great grandchildren, Brody and Sadie Watkins.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service at Moorhead Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Moorhead Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
The Family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Jane's caregivers, Lucille Hankins and Idella Robinson. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Moorhead Baptist Church, P.O. Box 550, Moorhead, Mississippi 38761 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019