Jane Varvaris Kountouris



Jackson, MS - Heaven rejoiced as our mother, Jane Varvaris Kountouris, journeyed to her heavenly home with Jesus during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her daughter's and son-in-law's home in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by family. Jane was born on August 9, 1926 on the Island of Patmos, Greece. As the island where St. John the Theologian wrote the Book of Revelation, Patmos is steeped in profound spiritual heritage that was a central part of her upbringing. Her home was just blocks away from the Holy Monastery of St. John, where they frequently went to church.



When Jane was nine years old, her family immigrated to Tallahassee, Florida where several other families from Patmos resided. At the young age of 19, she was arranged in marriage by her parents to the love of her life, Michael Gerasimos Kountouris (Mike), whose family was also from Patmos. They moved to Jackson, Mississippi, where Mike had established the Mayflower Café with other family. The two were founding members of the Holy Trinity - St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. Jane served as President of the Ladies Philoptohos Society, worked tirelessly for the community's Greek Nights, and was recognized for her many years of faithful service.



Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, as well as an accomplished homemaker. She possessed the gift of hospitality and opened her home to many. She loved entertaining and did so with a flare. Her children and their friends remember all the beautiful and delicious Greek meals and pastries Jane enjoyed creating. Most importantly, they remember her kindness, her joy, her gift for giving, and the loving personality that she radiated. Jane loved flowers and displayed this with her beautiful yard. During her life with her adoring husband, she loved traveling to her home in Patmos where she visited family and friends from her past. She also enjoyed sitting at the family Café greeting customers with a hug. Shortly after her husband passed away, she moved to Dallas, Texas and resided with her daughter and son-in-law. Her son-in-law (Keith) who she admired and loved, cooked many a dinners for her and cared for her as if she were his mother. She was forever grateful for his love and sacrifice. In addition to her love for God, her family, and friends, she loved to laugh, and during her last 8 ½ years, entertained herself watching The Golden Girls and I Love Lucy. Her children loved her dearly and feel so blessed to have had her as long as they did. We celebrate her life on earth, and "in her dying she is born to eternal life."



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Calliope Varvaris; her husband, Michael Gerasimos Kountouris; and her sibling Steve Emanuel Varvaris.



She is survived by her daughters, Callie Kountouris McDole (Keith) of Dallas, Texas, and Irene Michael Kountouris of Holliston, Massachusetts; son, Jerry Michael Kountouris (Sarah) of Madison, Mississippi; grandchildren, Natalie Jane McDole, of Dallas, Texas, Kimberly Evangelia Thompson (Ted) of Madison, Mississippi, Michael Jerry Kountouris (Georgia) of Madison, Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Scott Nelson of Cleveland, Mississippi, Charles Dorsett Thompson of Madison, Mississippi, Michael Gerasimos Kountouris of Madison, Mississippi, and Alexis Ann Kountouris of Madison, Mississippi; and her Godchildren, Paula Marodis Fowler, Betta Marodis Miller, and Michael James Fowler. The family wishes a very special thank you to her caregivers, Anna Castillo, Luz Quezada, Lisa Henley, Olidia Gomez, Elizabeth Okumu, Patricia Cruz, Sandra Rodriquez, and Barbara Hollingsworth, for their loyalty and loving care.



In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to Holy Trinity - St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church in Jackson, Mississippi or Center for Brain Health in Dallas, Texas.









