Janelle Cox

Janelle CoxJanelle Cox passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was 79.A native of Newton county, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Cleo Pennington Nelson.Janelle was a successful and accomplished hairdresser in Jackson for over 50 years and was the recipient of numerous local, national, and international awards for her talent, including the Americas Cup for Hairdressing.Her artistic talent extended beyond her profession. She was an excellent pianist, a painter, and crafted beautiful and intricate decorative works from simple eggshells. She enjoyed spending time in her yard and gardening.Above all, no husband or son could have asked for a more devoted, loving wife and mother.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charnell Cox, of Madison; son, Joshua Cox (Ipek Yosmaoglu), of Evanston, IL; grandson, Ilias Alexander Cox; and a brother, Benny Nelson (Carol), of Newton.A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 with entombment following in Parkway Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum in Ridgeland.