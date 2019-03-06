Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Wynndale Baptist Church
Terry, MS
View Map
Janet Fulgham Smith


Terry - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Fulgham Smith Obituary
Janet Fulgham Smith

Byram - Janet Marie Fulgham Smith, 62, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Visitation will be 5-7pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and 11am until the 12noon funeral service Thursday, March 7 all at Wynndale Baptist Church in Terry. Interment will follow at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery, 3702 Shucktown Rd., Brookhaven, MS 39601.

Janet was born in Jackson to the late Eugene and Molly Rea Hollingsworth Fulgham. She was a lifelong resident of Byram, retiring from Bell South after 30 years of loyal service. Janet had a beautiful voice, and she served the Lord with it over the years. Janet, a member of Wynndale Baptist Church served the Lord faithfully'. She was a wonderful, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Debbie and Arthur. Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Faron Smith of Byram; son, Warren Smith (Heather) of Brandon; sister, April Seavey of Florence and her "perfect grandson" Cooper Smith of Brandon.

Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019
