Janet Herdman
1933 - 2020
Janet Herdman

Lakeland - Ms. Janet M. Herdman, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2020. Janet was born in Gallman, Mississippi to Albert R. and Ina M. Mackey. The family soon moved to Crystal Springs, Mississippi where she grew up and attended Crystal Springs High School. A graduate of Mississippi College with a degree in Elementary Education, she taught in the Pearl Public School District for many years. During her time at Mississippi College she met and married her husband, Rodney H. Herdman. She and her husband later retired to Jackson, Mississippi. While living in Jackson she attended Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and was very involved as a GAs leader and Sunday School class teacher. She worked with many other church committees and activities.

After her husband's death she relocated to Lakeland, Florida to reside with her sister and family.

She became an active member of Lakeside Baptist Church until the church relocated then moving her membership to Scott Lake Baptist Church where she enjoyed Sunday school and, her favorite activity, being a greeter at the south door on Sunday mornings.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary M. Midtbo of Boca Raton, and brother in law, T. Gibbs Eady of Lakeland.

She is survived by her sister, Rita M. Eady, niece, Melissa Murray (Brad), great nephew, John Murray (fiancee, Kerry) of Lakeland; niece, Julie Lambert (Mark) of Dallas, TX; niece, Amy Kellogg (John) and brother in law, Kevin Midtbo of Cocoa Beach.

Memorial donations can be sent to Scott Lake Baptist Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL 33813.

A private memorial service will be at Heath Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, Mississippi.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
