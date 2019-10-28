Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Ethridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lynn Ethridge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lynn Ethridge Obituary
Janet Lynn Ethridge

Union - Services for Ms. Janet Lynn Ethridge will be held 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Clark Venable Baptist Church with burial in the Decatur City cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Richardson will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service at the church.

Ms. Ethridge, 62, of Decatur, died on October 27, 2019 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors:

Mother: Virginia Ethridge of Decatur

2 Sisters: Marietta Lane Martin of Brandon

Dr. Katherine Ethridge Scott (Jeff) of Mendenhall

She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Ethridge was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard Calvin Ethridge.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.