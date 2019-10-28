|
|
Janet Lynn Ethridge
Union - Services for Ms. Janet Lynn Ethridge will be held 11 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Clark Venable Baptist Church with burial in the Decatur City cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Richardson will officiate.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service at the church.
Ms. Ethridge, 62, of Decatur, died on October 27, 2019 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Survivors:
Mother: Virginia Ethridge of Decatur
2 Sisters: Marietta Lane Martin of Brandon
Dr. Katherine Ethridge Scott (Jeff) of Mendenhall
She was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Ethridge was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard Calvin Ethridge.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019