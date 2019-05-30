Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sebrell Funeral Home
Ridgeland, MS
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park South
McLuer Rd.
Janet Petty Lutrick

Janet Petty Lutrick Obituary
Janet Petty Lutrick

Union - Janet Petty Lutrick, aged 64, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Union, MS, after a long illness.

A native of Jackson, MS, she was the daughter of the late Marion L. Petty Jr. and the late Ruth Evelyn Betts. She was a graduate of Provine High School. Mrs. Lutrick retired as a legal secretary for Mississippi Department of Transportation following many years of service.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Petty Weaver and nephew, Chris Rogers.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Dupre' and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Chase Fillpot and Madeline Dupre', all of Moyock, NC; and a sister, Anita Rogers, of Jackson, MS.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Lakewood Memorial Park South, McLuer Rd.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2019
