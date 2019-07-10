Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Weimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Weimer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Weimer Obituary
Janet Weimer

Brandon - Janet Weimer, 82, of Jackson, passed away on July 6, 2019.

Janet was born on April 29, 1937 to the late Charles and Ann Weimer in Brush, Colorado.She grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado and attended the University of Northern Colorado. She moved to Corpus Christi, TX in 1960, returning to Colorado to care for family. She later moved to Hilton Head, S.C. where remained for 10 years. Much of her career was in Early Childhood Development. She also enjoyed a career as a political consultant. After retirement she moved to Brandon, MS and volunteered with Compassus Hospice. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and volunteered whenever needed to help her church, church family and community.

Janet is survived by three Sons, Michael Norton (Lori), Geoffrey Norton (Alahna) and Todd Norton and one grandchild, Brynn Ann Norton.

A memorial service will be conducted at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 400 Grants Ferry Rd, Brandon, MS 39047 on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will be from 9:00am until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church Youth Fund Program.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now