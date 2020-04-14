|
Janice Garner
Brandon, MS - Janice Elena Cooper Garner, of Brandon, Mississippi, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 78.
Mrs. Garner was born in Union, Mississippi, on October 14, 1941 to Lyda Lee Horn and James Edward Cooper. She graduated from Murrah High School in the Class of 1959.
Mrs. Garner was a member of Pinelake Church of Brandon, Mississippi. She talked fondly of each member in her Truthseekers Sunday School Class. She delighted in family members joining her in Sunday school and worship and sharing her love of Jesus.
She is survived by her daughter, Rene Bass Williams of Brandon, Mississippi, and stepdaughter, Ann Garner Wheeler and husband Ed of Gulfport, Mississippi, grandchildren, Elliot Williams of Jackson, Mississippi, Sophia Williams of Brandon, Mississippi, Stephanie Bowers and husband Andrew of Denton, Texas, Tyler Wheeler and wife Morgan of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Casey Wheeler and wife Rachel of Gulfport, Mississippi, Haley McCool and husband Josh of Jackson, Mississippi, sister-in-law Ruth Garner Perkins and husband Dave, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends whom she dearly loved.
Mrs. Garner was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Desmond Curtis Garner.
Mrs. Garner worked many years for the governor's office of the State of Mississippi, and retired from the Mississippi State Department of Job Development and Training. She loved to cook and try new recipes for her family. She had exquisite taste in artwork, sculpture and antiques and enjoyed visiting museums in her travels to Europe and when visiting family in the United States. She had an infectious laugh and loved to talk and share stories with her family and friends. She will be remembered by the handwritten notes and specially selected gifts she treasured in sending.
A private family graveside service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 3:00 PM.
A celebration of Mrs. Garner's life will be held on a future date to be announced.
The family sincerely thanks the staff and caregivers of Chateau Ridgeland and the staff of River Oaks Hospital ER and ICU in Flowood, Mississippi.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Garner's name to Deliver Me Senior Support Services, 1405 S. Gallatin Street, Jackson, MS 39201.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020