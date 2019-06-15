|
Janice "Jan" Kay Warner Ross
Ridgeland - Janice "Jan" Kay Warner Ross, 75, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Minister Les Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior the service on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Jan was born October 27, 1943, in West Palm Beach Florida, where her father was stationed during WWII. She moved with her family to Texas and then to Laurel, MS when she was young. She completed high school in Laurel and then enrolled in Ole Miss. It was there she met her husband, Lynn, and they were married in snow covered Oxford on December 27, 1963. In 1964 the couple moved to Jackson and she completed training for a Histology Technologist. Over her medical career she worked at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mississippi Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, VA Medical Center, and Dermapathology Associates. In 1975 she and her husband created Janlynn Crafts Co. and produced decorative painted wood products sold at the Canton Flea Market for 44 consecutive years. She taught craft classes for children in summers. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents Elder Stephen Warner and Pairlee Monroe Long Warner.
She is survived by her husband, Stanford Lynn Ross of Jackson, MS; son, David Stanford Ross, II (Stacy) and grandson Zack Ross of Brandon, MS; brother, Rick Warner (Tricia) of Spring, TX; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Tammy Young, and the dedicated staff at Jackson Oncology Clinic, Baptist Medical Center, Hospice Ministries, and Station 17 of the Jackson Fire Department. Special thanks also to her wonderful friend and caregiver Debbie Lee, and advisers Jona Keeton and Delores Barlow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Jan's memory be made to Ronald McDonald House of Mississippi (2524 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216) where she and her family volunteered during the initial fund raising and building, or Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Boulevard, Ridgeland MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 15, 2019