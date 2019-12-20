|
Janice Lenora Gailey
Morton, MS - Janice Gailey, 77, a resident of Morton, MS passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Morton. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm Sunday at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS.
Mrs. Gailey was a native of Meridian, MS. She was born December 30, 1942 to Charles Goodman and Thelma Mae Allen Goodman. She was married to Reuben Carlton Gailey. Mrs. Gailey was a Librarian for many years. She loved her family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Mrs. Gailey was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Goodman and Thelma Mae Allen Goodman.
Mrs. Gailey is survived by her husband of 47 years, Reuben Carlton Gailey; daughters, Susan Payne (Chris) and Laurie Howren (Chris); grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Jackson, Griffin, Eli and Sam; sister, Robin Herrington; brothers, Mike Goodman and Paul Goodman; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019