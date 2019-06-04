Janie Elizabeth Devine Nalley



Brandon - Janie Nalley, 82, passed away peacefully in her home in Brandon, MS on June 2, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home. The funeral service will also be held at Baldwin-Lee on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with a visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm prior to the service.



Janie was the daughter of James K. and Eva Devine. She was born and raised in Carroll County, MS. Mrs. Nalley was a member of Lakeland Presbyterian Church (PCA) and was retired from the MS Department of Health.



Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Nalley and grandson, Michael Nalley. She is survived by two songs, Glen Nalley (Regina) of Vaiden and Gary Nalley (Janet) of Brandon; brother, James Robert Devine; sister, Mable Daniel; five grandchildren, Dustin, Chelsea, Erin, Kyle, and Sarah; as well as 4 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 4, 2019