Madison - Janie Kelly, born in Kosciusko, MS on June 17, 1937 went to be with our Lord on March 14, 2019, at the age of 81 years.



Janie and husband, Talmadge, were high school sweethearts in Itta Bena, MS. After marrying they eventually moved to Greenville, MS where they raised their two children Brenda and Jerry.



Janie was a member of First Ridgeland Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of her adult Sunday school class. She never met a stranger and often served as a volunteer poll worker in Ridgeland.



Janie loved butterflies, hummingbirds and wind chimes. She loved her family and was a consummate homemaker. She was a loving mother and wife as well as a dedicated caregiver.



Janie is survived by her husband, Talmadge of 64 years, daughter, Brenda; son, Jerry, 4 grandchildren, one great grandchild; mother, Rebecca Aldridge; 6 sisters and 2 brothers.



She is preceded in death by her father, Marshall Aldridge; grandson, Chris Kelly; and 4 brothers.



A Celebration of Janie' s life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at First Ridgeland Baptist Church, 302 W Jackson St, Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:30. Memorial service will begin at 10:30.



Memorial donations in memory of Janie can be made to her First Ridgeland Baptist Church.