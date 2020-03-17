|
|
Janna Neal Bradley
Baton Rouge, LA - Janna Neal Bradley, fondly called JJ, entered into eternal rest on March 15, 2020 after almost a 6 year battle with cancer. She was born on August 1, 1955 to Farmer Jim Neal and Anna Rose Neal. Janna was a retired State of MS employee with the Department of Finance and Administration. For over 15 years she has helped with the Farmer Jim Neal Golf Classic that raises funds for the Friends of MS State Hospital in her father's name.
At her death Janna was married to Thomas H. Bradley and they enjoyed almost 15 years of togetherness, devoted to each other. Their song is "At Last" by Etta James because it defines the love that they share.
She is survived by her mother, Anna Neal, and brother and sister in law, Jimmy and Norma Neal; as well as her children, Austin Peeples and Anna Laura Hatchett; along with her grandchildren Savanna and Ava Walden that she loved as though they where hers. She was also granted the most special bonus children, Lance Bradley and Madeline Trosclair, as well as granddaughter Robbie Trosclair; and she loved and mothered them as her own.
Those that welcomed her into heaven include her father, Farmer Jim Neal, and brother, Pat Neal. While we mourn her absence with us, Janna is a force of nature and didn't need to be in pain a moment longer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. A funeral service to be private family only.
Memorials may be made in Janna's name to the Friends of MSH, PO Box 75 Whitfield, MS 39193. The funds raised will be announced at the golf tournament on April 17, 2020.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020