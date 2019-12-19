|
|
Jannie Hughes Mitchell
Raymond - Mrs. Jannie Hughes Mitchell, 90, died December 18, 2019. She was the widow of Sidney Tucker Mitchell and lived in Raymond, MS. She is survived by her daughters, Deb Mitchell of Vicksburg and April Mitchell Blackwell (Craig) of Madison, and one brother, Travis Hughes (Shirley) of Louisville, MS. She was born in Calhoun County, MS, on March 19, 1929 and lived in Raymond for the last 70 years.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Raymond Cemetery in Raymond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Raymond, P.O. Box 728, Raymond, MS 39154 or First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019