Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Raymond Cemetery
Raymond, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jannie Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jannie Hughes Mitchell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jannie Hughes Mitchell Obituary
Jannie Hughes Mitchell

Raymond - Mrs. Jannie Hughes Mitchell, 90, died December 18, 2019. She was the widow of Sidney Tucker Mitchell and lived in Raymond, MS. She is survived by her daughters, Deb Mitchell of Vicksburg and April Mitchell Blackwell (Craig) of Madison, and one brother, Travis Hughes (Shirley) of Louisville, MS. She was born in Calhoun County, MS, on March 19, 1929 and lived in Raymond for the last 70 years.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Raymond Cemetery in Raymond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Raymond, P.O. Box 728, Raymond, MS 39154 or First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -