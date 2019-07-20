Jas C. "Jim" Pierce



Madison - Jas C. "Jim" Pierce, 65, passed away peacefully during the evening hours of April 26, 2019, at home. Cremation was performed by Sebrell Funeral Home.



Born March 27, 1954, in Columbus, GA, to Carl and Carolyn Stokes Pierce, Jim grew up traveling the US and Europe during his father's Army service. A 1972 graduate of Baker High School, Columbus, GA, Jim never lost touch with many of his friends there. Furthering his undergraduate education at the University of GA, his post-graduate education at the University of Kentucky, and finally, obtaining his law degree from University of Mississippi, Jim liked to say he had the SEC wrapped up.



In his lengthy legal career, Jim represented innumerable clients, never focusing on his own personal gain. He truly sought to help others before himself. He will definitely be missed for this rare attribute.



Predeceased by his father, Carl, Jim is survived by his mother, Carolyn, his brother, Frank, his longtime companion, Robbin Gordon McGaha, and a host of friends. It has been extremely difficult to document Jim's passing because his loss leaves such a void. His laughter was genuinely infectious and his carefree spirit made each day special, even in the midst of his health concerns. Jim's beloved King Charles Cavalier, Fluke, crossed the Rainbow Bridge on July 8, 2019, to be reunited with him.



No memorial plans have been finalized at this time. Published in Clarion Ledger on July 20, 2019