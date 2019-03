Jay Hugh Henley, Sr.



Brandon - Jay Hugh Henley, Sr., 90, of Brandon passed away February 27, 2019 at his home.



Jay was born in Thorn, Mississippi in 1928 to his late parents, Walter Griffen and Florence Clark Henley. They moved to Isola, MS where Jay completed his education at Isola Consolidated School and met his future wife, Mary Louise Garrard. On December 25, 1949, they married and in 1954 moved to Belzoni, MS. In 1961, they settled in Indianola, MS.



Jay was baptized into Christ at Indianola Church of Christ in 1962 and for the next 30 years they lived there and raised three children. In 1992, Jay retired from Commonwealth Insurance, where he was the VP of Sales for 25 years. In 1995, they moved to Brandon, MS where they have remained.



Jay is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Martha Jo Hoke, daughter, Carol Henley Phillips and granddaughter, Mary Heather Spencer.



He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Mary G. Henley, a sister, Virginia H. Tirey of Isola, a son, Jay Henley Jr., of Ocean Springs, a daughter, Linda Henley Francomb of Traverse City, MI, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a multitude of friends spanning 90 years. He also leaves behind his loyal and devoted beagle, Mollie.



Visitation Monday, March 4th, 12:30 pm-2 pm at North Brandon Church of Christ followed by the service at 2 pm. Interment to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl.



In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to Heatherstree.org or CARA Animal Rescue in Jackson at carams.org



Please visit SebrellFuneralHome.com to express your condolences. Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary