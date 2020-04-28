|
|
Jean Elaine Henry
Jean Elaine Henry, née Condell, 71, of Florence, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at home, comforted by her husband and daughter. Jean remained strong and focused on the Lord throughout her long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dean Memorial Funeral Home, 745 Highway 468, Brandon, MS.
Graveside funeral service will take place at Paradise Gardens Cemetery, 745 Highway 468, Brandon, MS at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 30, 2020, with Pastor Murvin Camatchee officiating. Arrangements are by Dean Memorial Funeral Home.
Jean Condell was born on the island of Jamaica in the parish of Westmoreland on October 31, 1948. She was raised by her maternal grandmother, Mahalia Allen, who played a prominent role during Jean's formative years.
Jean attended Montego Bay High School and graduated in 1967. Two years later, she went to England to study nursing. While there, Jean met and married her husband, Conclive Henry, who was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and hailed from the state of Michigan. Later, the couple moved to the United States where their daughter Avril was born.
After leaving the Air Force, Jean's husband accepted a position at Xerox Corporation and the family moved to Jackson, Mississippi. Jean worked as a nurse at University of Mississippi Medical Center and retired from there in 2004 after providing compassionate care to her patients for twenty-six years.
When life brought its challenges, Jean drew tremendous strength from her Christian faith. At age fourteen she was introduced to the Advent message and was baptized, along with her grandmother, at their local church in Jamaica. In 2012, after a lengthy absence from church, Jean began attending College Drive Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pearl, MS and she was re-baptized there on September 21, 2019.
Jean was an avid gardener who held a deep appreciation for the beauty of flowers and whenever she was out and about, Jean took notice of the plant life around her. Her face would light up as she enthusiastically shared with others details about the various plants and blooms that crossed their path. At home, she meticulously tended her flower gardens and they thrived.
Jean's disposition was cheerful, and she readily extended kindness to others. She built many close friendships over the years and joyfully embraced her church family. Even though relatives and friends lived far and wide, she always held them near to her heart.
Jean was predeceased by her mother, Dolsie Campbell, and father, Raoul Emil Condell. She leaves behind her devoted husband Conclive of Florence, MS; her only child, daughter Avril Henry of Braintree, MA; brother Samuel (Elizabeth) Riley of Woodbridge, NJ; sisters Faith (Carl Sr.) Sterling of Montego Bay, JA and Donette (Hendley) Walker of Stewartsville, NJ; sisters-in-law Lenore (Vincent) Taylor of Benton Harbor, MI and Sedalia Williams of Grand Rapids, MI; nieces and nephews Pamela Ndosi of Heath, OH; Whitney (Philander) Martin of Grand Rapids, MI; Carl Sterling, Jr. of Nova Scotia, CA; Jayron (Zhaneen) Sterling and Desirae Sterling of Montego Bay, JA; Huan Walker of Stewartsville, NJ; Deleece Sterling of Montego Bay, JA; and Diedra Walker of Stewartsville, NJ. Jean also leaves behind her cherished Butler-McNeal cousins of Chicago, IL and 'adopted siblings' Rosie Cook, Olga White, Rita Peden, Arthur and Mary Meredith, Lauen Pitts, Elvie Guthrie-Lewis and Jean Mitchell.
As a witness of Christ, Jean chose to share this parting verse for our reflection:
Revelation 1:7 - "Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen."
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the College Drive SDA Church Outreach Program or the College Drive School. For donations made by check or money order, please include a note indicating "College Drive School" or "Outreach Program" and mail it to College Drive SDA Church, 110 College Dr, Pearl, MS 39208. Donations may also be made online via the church website, https://collegedrivechurch.com; be sure to select "College Drive School" or "Outreach" on the Giving Online page.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Rhonda Odom-Funches, Dr. Dennis Morgan, the UMMC Cancer Institute staff, and the Kare-In-Home hospice team.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020