|
|
Jean H. Berry
Carson - Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Jean Herring Berry will be held at 11:00 am Saturday February 16, 2019, at the Saulters Funeral Home Chapel in Prentiss, MS. Mrs. Berry, 93, passed away Monday February 11, 2019 at her residence in Carson. Reverend Sessions Polk and Reverend Rob Webb will officiate. Interment will be in the old Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Utica, MS.
Pallbearers will be Chris Berry, Richard Foster, Chris Foster, Rick Foster, Bill Isenberger and Eric Ducote. Dorothy Jean Herring was born July 26, 1925 in Duck Hill, MS to Maurice F. Herring and Dorothy Willie Locke Herring. She was baptized at age 11. She graduated from Utica Consolidated High School in 1943. She graduated from MSCW in 1947, where she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the MSCW Art Club. She was married to Frank E. Berry, Jr. for over 50 years. She was a Teacher of art and elementary. She stated her greatest accomplishment in life was raising three excellent children. She loved sewing, bird watching, LSU Baseball and reading. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Dr. Maurice F. Herring Jr. and Dr. Jack L. Herring and one sister, Joyce Herring Norman. Mrs. Berry is survived by her three children, David Locke Berry and wife June of Carson, MS, Donald Biggs Berry and wife Ellene of Greenwell Springs, LA, Dorothy "Dotti" Lynn Berry and husband Bill Isenberger of Baton Rouge, LA; five grandchildren, Christopher E. Berry and wife Gina, Amber Berry Hartzog and fiancée Eric, Leigh Ann Berry and Jason, Rachel Greeson and husband James, Candi Lei Silvestri and husband Jeff; six great grandchildren, Presley, Paisley, Brayson, Stone, Gisele and Kobe; one sister, Judy Herring Foster and husband Richard of Madison, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Saulters Funeral Home before the service. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Baptist Children's Village in Ridgeland, MS
Online condolences and a guest registry are available at www.saultersmoorefuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019