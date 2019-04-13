Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
Yazoo City - Sadie Jean Hinkle passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2019. Jean was born December 11, 1943 to Harold and Minnie Mae Gress. She and her husband made their home in Yazoo City, Ms. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and son, Manley Washington. She is survived by her husband, Bubba Hinkle, a sister, Pat Baggerly; sons Mark Hunt and Jerry Washington of Yazoo City and daughter, Kristi Creel (Clay) of Southaven, Ms. and Grandchildren Drew Hunt, Sadie Hunt, Allie Hunt, Zachary Hunt, Elise Clark, Blake Everett and Morgan Creel; as well as 4 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday April 14th 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019
