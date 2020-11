Or Copy this URL to Share

Jean McNeese



Pickens, Miss - Jean Worthey McNeese, 86, passed away Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at the St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services will be Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 A.M. from the Quiet Ridge Cemetery in Pickens









