Jean R. Cook
Jean R Cook

Bolton - Emma Jean (Jean R.) Cook of Bolton passed away Friday December 4, 2020 at The Baptist Memorial Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Born November 20, 1937 to Juanita Shannon & William Roof in Holmes county she was a homemaker and a member of Bolton Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter; Debbie (Jimmy) Givens of Hazelhurst, son; Robert D. Cook, Jr. of Edwards, granddaughters; Katie Cates, Andrea Bennett, and Christina Cook, , and great grandchildren; Elizabeth Cook, and Emmie Rousell and great grandson; Ry Roussel.

Jean was preceded in death by; her husband Robert "Bob" Cook.

Graveside services will be conducted by Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Tuesday December 8th at 11:00 A.M. In Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Rev. Cliff Nelson will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are; Jimmy Bennett, Nathan Cates, Keith Givens, Johnny Russell, Jimmy Edwards, and Andrew Bennett.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
