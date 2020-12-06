Jean R CookBolton - Emma Jean (Jean R.) Cook of Bolton passed away Friday December 4, 2020 at The Baptist Memorial Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Born November 20, 1937 to Juanita Shannon & William Roof in Holmes county she was a homemaker and a member of Bolton Baptist Church.Survivors include her daughter; Debbie (Jimmy) Givens of Hazelhurst, son; Robert D. Cook, Jr. of Edwards, granddaughters; Katie Cates, Andrea Bennett, and Christina Cook, , and great grandchildren; Elizabeth Cook, and Emmie Rousell and great grandson; Ry Roussel.Jean was preceded in death by; her husband Robert "Bob" Cook.Graveside services will be conducted by Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Tuesday December 8th at 11:00 A.M. In Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Rev. Cliff Nelson will officiate.Serving as pallbearers are; Jimmy Bennett, Nathan Cates, Keith Givens, Johnny Russell, Jimmy Edwards, and Andrew Bennett.