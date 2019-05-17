Jean Rosamond



Formerly of Jackson, MS - Jean Evans Rosamond passed from this earthly existence on May 14, 2019, in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in 1934 in Jackson, MS, and lived most of her life there prior to moving to Murfreesboro five years ago. Daughter of the late Mary Gooch Evans and James M. Evans, Jean graduated from Forest Hill High School, where she was both a majorette and cheerleader. She attended Clarke College in Newton and Belmont College in Nashville, where she studied business. Gifted with a beautiful voice, Jean began singing publicly at kiddie matinee performances as a child in Jackson. In her 20s, she sang on the local television morning news show, later sang in the choir at Daniel Memorial Baptist Church for decades, and finally joined a senior choir in Murfreesboro. She shared her love of singing by directing the children's choir at Daniel Memorial for many years. Jean also loved sports and was a fierce competitor in tennis, bowling, basketball, and softball. That competitive spirit served her well when she became a realtor, then real estate broker, winning multiple awards in a career from which she retired at age 79. She was preceded in death by her son Roy Magee, husband E.C. Rosamond, and stepson Don Rosamond. She is survived by her brother Jimmy Evans; daughter CJ Breland and son-in-law Frank Ash; daughter Kim Lockhart and son-in-law Wayne Lockhart; son Todd Rosamond and daughter-in-law Karen; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Three Rivers at Creekside Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.



Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, May 17, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Chancellor Funeral Home, 7225 Siwell Road, Byram, MS. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 p.m., also at Chancellor, with visitation one hour prior to the service.



Miss Jean loved flowers, but friends might consider making a contribution in her memory to one of her favorite charities, .