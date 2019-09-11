|
Jean Seymour Yarbrough
Ridgeland - Jean Seymour Yarbrough was born June 12, 1945, in Jackson, Mississippi, and died on September 9, 2019, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. She was a daughter of the late William Reid and Jeannette Simmons Gainey.
After graduating from Murrah High School, she worked briefly in Washington D.C., Miami, Florida, and later in Houston, Texas, before returning to Jackson and pursuing a several year career as a paralegal, where she put her artistic skills to work preparing courtroom exhibits. As a young child she was often drawing and painting. In 1994, she left the legal field and began painting full time.
Her paintings were juried into numerous shows, both locally and regionally, and her work won her many awards, including entry into the Mississippi Watercolor Society Grand National Exhibition; Pastel Artist International Magazine Competition; and Pastel Journal Award, among others. In 2003, her work was recognized by the Pastel Society of America at the National Arts Club in New York. During her career she studied under acclaimed artists Daniel Greene, Irwin Greenberg, Joseph Lorusso and Alan Flattman, among others. She was a signature member of the International Society of Acrylic Painters; the Pastel Society of America; the Watercolor Society of Alabama; and the Mississippi Watercolor Society. Her works hang in private, professional, corporate and public collections.
She is survived by her husband Ron Yarbrough, daughter Kelly Oakley (Lee), son Philip Petrignani (Marcella Oglesby), step-son Alex Yarbrough, granddaughter Jeannette Petersen (Kenyon) and four great-grandchildren, as well as sisters Barbara Anders, Diane Salls (Don) and Nan Gainey. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Phyllis Justice (William) and Sandra Yarbrough.
A private interment will be held on September 12, 2019.
In lieu in flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S. Lamar Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or Hospice Ministries, Inc., 450 Towne Center Boulevard, Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019