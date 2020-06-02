Jean Singletary



Clinton - Jean Poates Singletary, a fourth generation Hinds County resident, was born in Clinton, MS on July 27, 1927, to Joe Francis Poates and Lou Ella Porter Poates, and left her earthly home on May 31, 2020. After graduating from Clinton High School, Jean worked for the South Central Bell Telephone Company until she was swept off her feet by the charms of a handsome young WWII veteran, Thomas Hale Singletary, recently returned from his tour of the south Pacific. She and Hale were married in 1946 and remained so for 68 years until his death in 2014.



Throughout the 1950's, Jean was principally a homemaker and caregiver to the three children of the marriage, all of whom survive her; Larry Thomas Singletary (Wanda) of Midland, TX, William Hale Singletary (Marty) of Clinton, and Penny Jo Stribling of Clinton. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Evelyn Poates (Rick Zarlow) of Alameda, California; one brother, Walter Dan Poates (Sue) of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Brian Thomas Singletary (Taffy), Kelly Jean Hammontree (Shay), Mitchell Hale Singletary, Robert Todd Stribling, Chadwick Glenn Stribling (Leigh Holland), and Jennifer Haley Bowman; and twelve great-grandchildren.



One of Jean's proudest achievements in life, other than her family, was her role, together with Hale, as founding members of a little mission church in Clinton, Morrison Heights Baptist Church, where she served as financial secretary for almost thirty years. A child of the depression and the World War II generation, she could be a tough, no-nonsense taskmaster. Though quite thrifty, of necessity, she and Hale provided everything their children needed, including travel all over the continental U.S. in a homemade camper, the canvas lovingly sewn together by Jean on her Singer sewing machine. Jean was a contented woman, guided by her unshakable faith. She led a good life and was blessed with a peaceful death.



The Funeral will be at the pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park on Monday June 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. The family requests any memorials be made to Stewpot Community Services, P.O. Box 3610, Jackson, MS 39207, Gateway Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3763, Jackson, MS 39207, or the Morrison Heights Senior Adult Ministry, 300 Hampstead Boulevard, Clinton, MS 39056. Please request that acknowledgments be made to Bill Singletary at P.O. Box 1192, Clinton, MS 39060









