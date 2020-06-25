Jean Turner



Clinton - Lilla Jean Turner, 91, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service.



Jean was born and grew up in Lemon, MS one of seven children. She started as an operator with Southern Bell in the early 1950's. She met Hershel Turner and they were married for almost 60 years. They lived in Jackson but spent most of their life in Benton before moving to Clinton. She loved flowers and enjoyed working in floral design as well as cooking and making quilts. She has given numerous quilts to various family members including her nieces and nephews. But her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family especially her grand kids and great grand kids. She was always very active in her church, especially Benton Baptist.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Turner. She is survived by her three children; Ken Turner (Becky), Kimberly Ennis (Kevin) and Keith Turner (Carol); her three grandchildren; Shane Janos (Brooke), Megan Robbins (Chris), and Turner Ennis (Chelsie); and four great grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Chloe Janos and Lainey Robbins.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store