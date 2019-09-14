Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Funeral service
Following Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Jeanette Ann Robinson


1940 - 2019
Jeanette Ann Robinson Obituary
Jeanette Ann Robinson

Pearl - Jeanette Ann Robinson was called home to the Lord, on Tuesday, September 12, 2019.

Jeanette was born on May 23, 1940 in Bangor, Maine to Archie and Edith Strout. Jeanette was a loving and devoted wife and mother who worked in the healthcare field for many years where she excelled and was a blessing to her patients until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Jimmy Robinson of Pearl, Ms. and previous husband of 23 years, Lloyd Allen Jones of Osyka, Ms. with whom she shared five children: Melody Ann Clemons; Lloyd Allen Jones Jr.; Brenda Lee Townsend; Johnny Jones and James Keith Jones. Grandchildren: Paula Mendoza, Shannon Steverson, Daniel Townsend, Justin Cotting, Shane Cotting, Sean Noda, Michael Jones, Tiffany Jones, Gabrielle Jones, Kaylan Jones, Landon Jones and twelve great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:30pm - 2pm with a funeral service to follow at Lakewood Funeral Home at 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson Ms. 39209. Interment will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park at 6000 Clinton Blvd, Jackson, Ms. 39209.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019
