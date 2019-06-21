|
Jeanette Buckley McDonald
Jackson - Jeanette Buckley McDonald was ushered into the waiting arms of her loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 20, 2019. Jeanette was born to John C. Buckley and Mary McGee Buckley on May 20, 1929. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert (Bob) McDonald and her son Glen. She graduated from Central High School in the class of 1947. In her early years, she was a secretary to the law firm of Lumpkin, Bacon, and Owens until she married. Jeanette was a very talented pianist and played as head pianist for approximately 20 years at Hillcrest Baptist Church. She loved playing the beautiful hymns, and considered her talent as her gift from the Lord to minister to His church. All who heard her play were truly blessed because she played to the Lord and His Spirit was truly felt. She was an active member of Riverwood Bible Church until her health became a problem. Jeanette is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Butts and Judith Buckley; and a brother, John Buckley; all of Brandon. She was preceded in death by her brother Dr. Richard Buckley. There will be a graveside service Saturday, June 22. 2019 at 11 am at Lakewood Memorial Park with visitation one hour prior. The family would like to acknowledge and thank her special helpers, Cortesha Trigg and Katina Jones from Amada Senior Care for their loving care beyond our expectations.
