Jeanette Farmer Caldwell
Flora, MS - On July 7, 2019, Our Heavenly Father heard our mom's cry and took her to the mansion she longed for. She was surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1932, in Lexington, MS.
She was preceded in death by R.B. Caldwell her husband of 54 years; her parents Coyier and Alice Farmer and her brothers Coyier, Jr. and Joseph Mills Farmer.
She has left behind a sister, Joyce (Eddie) Collins of Cleveland, MS and two daughters, Michelle (Larry) Douglas and Tammy (Reggie) Palmer of Flora, MS. She had 11 Grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Flora City Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 9, 2019