Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Jeanne Caldwell Obituary
Jackson - Jeanne Caldwell, 93, passed away Monday October 14, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm Thursday October 17, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Jeanne was a native Jacksonian and was married to Wesley "Cotton" Caldwell, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Purcell of Austin, TX; son, Kevin Caldwell (Michele) of Brandon; and 6 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

She graduated from Central High School, Class of 1944.

She lived and exceptionally vibrant life. Her thirst for knowledge, packed with endless travel adventures made her the Grande Dame she was!

She was a vital and active member of St. Stephens Anglican church where she served on the Altar Guild.

She was beloved by many and will be deeply missed by all.

A Celebration of Life party will be held from 4-6pm Thursday at Mrs. Caldwell's home, 171 Highland Circle, Jackson, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or Hospice Ministries, 450 Town Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
