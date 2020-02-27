|
|
Jeanne Santmyer
Jeanne Santmyer, 92 died Monday February 24, 2020. The Funeral Service to celebrate her life was held at First Methodist Church in Yazoo City Thursday February 25th at 11:00 A.M. A visitation was held one hour prior to services, and burial followed in Drew Mississippi Cemetery at 3:00 P.M. Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City was entrusted with the arrangements.
Jeanne was born in Doddsville, MS in 1927. Her parents were Margaret Parks Miller and Herbert Tucker Miller, Sr. She graduated from Drew High School and received her degree in nutrition from MSCW in 1948. In November 1949 she married John Tyler "Jay" Santmyer. She and Jay lived in Greenwood, Batesville, Vicksburg, and Newton before settling in Yazoo City in 1972.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Herbert Tucker Miller, Jr., and his wife Dotty, her brother Tom Marks Miller, and her son-in-law Mike Ramsey.
She is Survived by her sister-in-law Sandra Miller, and by her children, John Tyler (Brenda) Santmyer, III, Margaret (Bill) Baird, Elizabeth Ramsey, her grandchildren Ellen (Jon) Mason, Jeana (Mark) Power, Fortson (Stephanie) Baird, Allison (Baker) McCool, Mary Tyler (J.J.) Arminio, Stacy (Justin) McRee, Jeff (Mallory) Ramsey, Brad (Emily) Palmertree, Beth (Andy) Davis, and 16 great-grandchildren who loved their "GG".
Jeanne and her husband Jay Joined The Yazoo City First United Methodist Church on June 10, 1973. She was a very active member who played in The Handbell Choir for 42 years and participated in Sunday School and many Bible Studies. She was also a volunteer at The Methodist Market. She was the coordinator of The Sanctuary Flower Committee for many years and was best known for the beautiful Cross of White Flowers at Easter.
Jeanne was Presidenct of The Four-Season Garden Club beginning in 1979 and then served as President from 2006-2018. She shared her love and knowledge of gardening with her friends and family. In The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, she was The Junior Garden Club Co-Chairman (1981-83) and Chairman (1985-89) The Awards Chairman (1997-99); Secretary (1999-02). From 2005-2018 she was on The Garden Clubs of Mississippi State Headquarters Board and Director at Large. She was The River Road District Director from 1983-85.Her other accomplishments are President of The Flower Show Judges Council 1987-89 and Retired Master Show Judge, Retired Landscape Design Consultant and a past Chairman The National Gardner Magazine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The First United Methodist Church in Yazoo City, The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020