Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Montgomery Cemetery
Locust Lane
Madison, MS
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Jeanne Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Walters


1954 - 2020
Jeanne Walters Obituary
Jeanne Walters

Madison - Jeanne Leigh Walters, 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday March 25, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to precautions with the COVID19 virus, there will be no visitation and her funeral will be restricted to immediate family only on March 27 at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home, with interment at Montgomery Cemetary. The family expresses regrets at this restriction because Jeanne has touched hundreds through the years with her sweet spirit and acts of kindness, and many well wishers would want to bid her goodbye and support her family at this time.

Jeanne was born on April 8, 1954 in Columbus, GA to Lawrence E. Davis, Sr. and Catherine Inez Davis, who have preceded her in death. Ms. Walters is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Bob; two daughters Jessica and Sara (Trip); two sisters, Betty (Wilson) and Cathy (Sam); and a brother Larry (Monica); and one grandson, Jace.

Jeanne grew up in Jackson, graduated from Callaway High School, earned her undergraduate degree from Mississippi College, and master's in accounting at the University of North Alabama, obtaining her CPA in 1983. She worked for Prassel Lumber Co. for 34 years as the vice president, controller, then president, from which she retired in 2018. An avid tennis player, she loved music, traveling, MSU athletics, and the Madison United Methodist Church family. She became a Gigi in 2017 and loved her only grandchild, Jace, more than anything.

She was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017 and fought her battle for survival with great determination. Those who knew Jeanne were inspired by her courage, faith and strength in the midst of struggle. Her response to the disease did not define her, however. Those who knew her were always warmed by her kindness, compassion and willingness to put others ahead of herself. She will always be remembered as "sweet Jeanne."
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
