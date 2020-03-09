Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Jeannette Nordan


1938 - 2020
Jeannette Nordan Obituary
Ridgeland - Jeannette Smith Nordan born March 15, 1938 completed her journey on this earth on March 8, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Born in Atlanta, GA and raised in Birmingham, AL she attended the University of Alabama.

Her late husband, John S. Nordan preceded her in death less than a year ago. She is survived by her son, John S. Nordan, II (Laurie) of Madison, MS and Beth Nordan Hutchison of Oxford, MS. She and John had five grandchildren, John S. Nordan, III (Emelia), Shelby Nordan Clark (Matt), Natalie Nordan, Oliver Nordan, Mary Frazier Hutchison and two great grandchildren.

She was a beautiful person who served and loved her family whom she and John raised in Mobile, Al and Hattiesburg, MS. Jeannette would have been 82 on March 15th and was married to John for 60 years. She and John enjoyed their later years in Pt. Clear Alabama before returning to Mississippi to be near their children.

Like her husband, she never met a stranger. Her gregarious, witty demeanor accompanied her most everywhere even to the very end. Around midlife the Lord saved her by covering her sins, changing her heart and claiming her allegiance. She loved the Word of God and saw her relationship with the Lord as her richest treasure.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, Alfred L. and Catherine Frazier Smith of Birmingham, AL. She has one sister, Judy Smith Griffin of Texas.

A family committal service will be held for her at the Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison MS. Friends may honor her by donating to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
